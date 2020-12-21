Three Maoists arrested

Three ‘Maoist militia members’, who allegedly plotted to plant landmines in the areas frequented by the police combing parties, were arrested by the police during a vehicle checking drive at R Kothagudem village in Charla mandal on Monday, police said.

On noticing the police conducting a surprise vehicle check at R Kothagudem, the trio got out of an autorickshaw and tried to flee from the spot on Monday morning, police said, adding that they were nabbed by alert police personnel after a brief chase.

They hail from Kondavai and Puligundala villages and are wanted in connection with blasting of a road, planting of explosive materials by the ultras at the behest of the Charla area guerrilla squad commander Madhu in the border mandal in the recent past, police added.