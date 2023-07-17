Three killed, two injured in a road mishap at Shamirpet ORR

July 17, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Three persons were killed while two more sustained injuries in a road mishap at Shamirpet Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Monday morning when a lorry crossed the median and crashed into two vehicles.

The accident occurred at the 66 kilometres mark around 7:20 a.m. and the lorry, bearing the number TS 06 UD 6899, was heading towards Keesara from Medchal on the ORR, police said.

“He [lorry driver] crashed into two vehicles, a truck and a car. While the driver and cleaner of the truck died in the collision, the persons inside the car sustained grave injuries. Another body was found by the tyre of the lorry and is yet to be identified,” they said.

The injured individuals were rushed to a private hospital for treatment and a case was booked against the lorry driver. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital’s morgue for post-mortem examination.