HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three killed, two injured in a road mishap at Shamirpet ORR

A case was booked against the lorry driver

July 17, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed while two more sustained injuries in a road mishap at Shamirpet Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Monday morning when a lorry crossed the median and crashed into two vehicles. 

The accident occurred at the 66 kilometres mark around 7:20 a.m. and the lorry, bearing the number TS 06 UD 6899, was heading towards Keesara from Medchal on the ORR, police said.

“He [lorry driver] crashed into two vehicles, a truck and a car. While the driver and cleaner of the truck died in the collision, the persons inside the car sustained grave injuries. Another body was found by the tyre of the lorry and is yet to be identified,” they said.

The injured individuals were rushed to a private hospital for treatment and a case was booked against the lorry driver. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital’s morgue for post-mortem examination. 

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.