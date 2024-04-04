ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed, several injured as car crashes into overloaded auto in Suryapet in Telangana

April 04, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An overloaded auto crashed into a illegally parked lorry and a speeding car hit the auto; two more passengers of the auto are critical and undergoing treatment

The Hindu Bureau

Two women and a two-year-old girl were killed and several others sustained injuries when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding car and got crushed between a parked lorry in Suryapet. The Suryapet police have booked cases against the drivers of all the three vehicles involved in the accident.

Suryapet Superintendent of Police B. K. Rahul Hegde said that the lorry driver had illegally parked the vehicle on the road when the auto, driven by Mahesh, crashed into it at around 4.30 p.m.

“The car driver crashed the vehicle into the auto, which was overloaded and was carrying 15 passengers instead of 3+1. The impact of the collision was such that a passenger, Saritha, died on the spot, while another passenger Rukamma and two-year-old girl succumbed to injuries at the hospital they were rushed to. The condition of two more passengers — Lavanya and Hymalatha — is critical,” explained the official. 

The Suryapet police have booked cases against all three drivers. “The lorry driver illegally parked the vehicle on the road, the auto driver was plying an overloaded vehicle, and the car driver was driving in a rash manner. The car driver escaped the scene of the offence leaving the vehicle behind,” added the official. 

