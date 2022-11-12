Three killed in two separate road accidents 

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling reportedly lost control, hit a median and rammed a heavy truck in Kamalapur mandal of Warangal in the early hours on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Chukka Ajay, 24, and Annem Nagarjuna Reddy, 32, of Gunturpally village. Along with three other friends, they were proceeding in the car going towards Nadikuda from Shanigaram. The bodies were shifted to MGM hospital for further procedure.

In a separate accident, a 16-year-old girl was killed in Khammam rural limits, when car in which she was travelling collided with a truck.

The victim G. Nandita, along with six others, residents of Hyderabad, was going towards Bhadrachalam from Karimnagar. All the victims who suffered severe injuries were admitted to a private hospital.