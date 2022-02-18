Three killed in road accident near Kalwakurthy

Victims were returning to Hyd. after attending a friend’s marriage

Victims were returning to Hyd. after attending a friend’s marriage

Three persons were killed and another severely injured after their car lost control and met with an accident near Kalwakurthy town of Nagarkurnool district on Friday.

The four occupants in the car were friends and they were returning to Hyderabad after attending another close friend’s marriage in Veldanda in the district.

According to the police, the accident took place on Marchal village outskirts in Kalwakurthy police limits and at 3.55 a.m. The car crashed into a highway-side ditch.

It was learnt that the group of friends decided to rush back to the city after wedding ceremony concluded on Thursday evening, as 19-year-old Kiranmayee, one of the victims, did not want to miss her Degree first-year exam.

Other victims include 24-year-old Arvind, a B. Tech graduate and contractor, who was at the wheel, Sirisha, 24, searching for jobs, and critically injured Renuka, who is in her Degree final year. They hailed from Mahbubabad, Kondamallepally and PA Pally respectively.

Police suspect the cause of the accident to be “over-speeding and drowsy driving”. Police are also investigating if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Kalwakurthy police opened a probe.