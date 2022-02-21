Three killed in road accident near Chevella

Three persons, including a woman and her five-year-old daughter, died in an accident near Chevella town in Ranga Reddy district on Monday after an SUV crashed into two cars on Vikarabad-Hyderabad highway.

The accident took place between 8.30 a.m. and 8.45 a.m. at Keshavaram village, Chevella inspector G Vijay Bhaskar Reddy.

According to Mr. Reddy, a SUV with six persons on board was coming towards Hyderabad from Vikarabad at a high speed when the driver, Jafar from Aliza Kotla, Charminar, lost control on the wheel and crashed into an oncoming car which was going towards Kodangal. Subsequently, the SUV hit another Maruti Suzuki Alto car going to Cement Corporation of India, Tandur, with a family of four onboard.

“This ghastly road accident claimed the lives of three persons. Sravanti, 30, and her younger daughter, Druvika, 5, from Tandur, who was travelling in the Alto car died in the accident, while her husband Ravi Kumar, an employee of CCI and their elder daughter Moksha, 10, escaped with minor injuries. Another victim, Faizal, 21, from Aliza Kotal, was travelling in the SUV,” Mr Reddy said.

While death was instant for Sravanti and Faizal, Druvika succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“It is a clear case of rash and negligent driving. SUV driver, Jafar, is at fault. A case was registered against him and further probe is on,” the inspector said.

Bodies of the victims were shifted to the local government hospital for autopsy. The accident led to heavy traffic jam, which was later cleared.