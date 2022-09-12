Three killed in freak road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

A speeding bike fatally knocked down a pedestrian crossing the road, while the couple riding it got crushed to death under a lorry laden with steel at Medchal bus stop on the city outskirts on Monday.

The freak road accident resulting in the three deaths unfolded around 5.48 a.m. Death was instant for all the three victims. A private employee Naveen Reddy, 34, of Gundlapochampally was crossing the road when the speeding bike being ridden by Sai Raju, 27, with his wife Sujana, 25, sitting pillion rammed into him.

Residents of Kondapur, the wife and the husband were coming to Hyderabad from Ramayampet, Medchal Inspector S. Rajasekhar Reddy said. “Apparently, the bike was at high speed. The collision threw the couple off the bike. Unfortunately, they came under the front wheels of the lorry coming in the same direction,” the Inspector explained.

Before the lorry driver slammed brakes, the heavy vehicle loaded with huge steel rods ran over them and went up the median before coming to a halt. The driver of the lorry fled from the spot. The pedestrian, while crossing the road, stood still in the middle of the road on seeing the approaching speeding vehicles.

“Somehow, the bike rider failed to notice him and knocked him down fatally,” the Inspector said.