Three killed in fire accident at factory in Sangareddy of Telangana

January 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Incident took place when the workers were shifting chemical from one drum to another

The Hindu Bureau

The chemical factory at Jinnaram in Sangareddy district where an accident took place on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The site of accident at the chemical factory at Jinnaram in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Three workers were killed in a fire accident at a chemical factory (Mylan Chemical Industry) in the industrial area of Jinnaram in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

According to K. Surender Reddy, Circle Inspector, Bollaram, two labourers and an assistant manager were working in a solvent dispensing room inside the warehouse on the factory premises. All of sudden there was flash fire when the labourers were shifting the chemical ‘Tetra methyle disiloxane’ from one drum to another drum at about 11.45 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Paritosh Mehta (40) West Bengal, Ranjith Kumar (27) from Bihar and Lokeshwar Rao (38), Assistant manager, Warehouse, from Srikakulam. Both the workers were contact labourers.

An eyewitness Rajesh (Forklift driver) informed the police that there was a sudden fire from the warehouse and he heard cries of people and immediately alerted the other workers. They rushed to the spot, controlled the chemical fire and brought the injured outside the room. They reportedly received 90 per cent burn injuries and were immediately shifted to a private hospital at Somajiguda where they died while undergoing treatment.

