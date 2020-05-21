Three killed in accident on NH-65 in Nalgonda

NALGONDA

21 May 2020 20:48 IST

Car rams into stationary lorry at Chityala early morning

Three persons hailing from the same village in Andhra Pradesh, died on the spot on the NH-65 (Vijayawada-Hyderabad) here on Thursday when their car rammed into a stationary truck.

The victims were identified as Geeta Lakshmi, Geesala Srinivas and Lakshmi Chandra of Kothapalle village of Gokavaram mandal in East Godavari district, the police said. Three children of the family escaped without injuries, and another two occupants, including the driver, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Kamineni Hospital at Narketpally.

According to Nalgonda police, the family hired a private car and started at Rajahmundry late on Wednesday night. They were to reach Hyderabad Thursday morning to rejoin duty as watchman in an apartment. Three other passengers had also joined them.

Nalgonda DSP G. Venkateswara Reddy said the car rammed a stationary truck around 6.30 a.m. at Vattimarthy village in Chityala and three occupants died on the spot. “The trucks were filled with paddy from Vattimarthy procurement centre and were parked well below the road marking, waiting to be sent to rice mills for unloading,” he said.

The police suspected that the driver was drowsy at the moment causing the accident. Victim bodies were shifted to Nalgonda General Hospital for post-mortem, and the children were handed to the family members. Police are investigating the case.