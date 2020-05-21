Telangana

Three killed in accident on NH-65 in Nalgonda

Car rams into stationary lorry at Chityala early morning

Three persons hailing from the same village in Andhra Pradesh, died on the spot on the NH-65 (Vijayawada-Hyderabad) here on Thursday when their car rammed into a stationary truck.

The victims were identified as Geeta Lakshmi, Geesala Srinivas and Lakshmi Chandra of Kothapalle village of Gokavaram mandal in East Godavari district, the police said. Three children of the family escaped without injuries, and another two occupants, including the driver, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Kamineni Hospital at Narketpally.

According to Nalgonda police, the family hired a private car and started at Rajahmundry late on Wednesday night. They were to reach Hyderabad Thursday morning to rejoin duty as watchman in an apartment. Three other passengers had also joined them.

Nalgonda DSP G. Venkateswara Reddy said the car rammed a stationary truck around 6.30 a.m. at Vattimarthy village in Chityala and three occupants died on the spot. “The trucks were filled with paddy from Vattimarthy procurement centre and were parked well below the road marking, waiting to be sent to rice mills for unloading,” he said.

The police suspected that the driver was drowsy at the moment causing the accident. Victim bodies were shifted to Nalgonda General Hospital for post-mortem, and the children were handed to the family members. Police are investigating the case.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:50:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/three-killed-in-accident-on-nh-65-in-nalgonda/article31643488.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY