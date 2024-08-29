Three killed, four injured in a road mishap in Mahbubnagar

A road accident on National Highway 44 in Bhootpur village in Mahbubnagar district early on Thursday (August 29, 2024) claimed three lives and four others sustained injuries.

The family, resident of Hyderabad’s Meerpet, was en route to Hyderabad from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, when their speeding car rammed into a lorry parked on the highway around 6.30 a.m.

According to Mahbubnagar SP D. Janaki, the lorry driver parked his vehicle on the side allegedly to attend nature’s call. He fled the spot after the accident, leaving his vehicle behind.

As of preliminary investigation, the odometer reading of the car at the time of the accident was reported to be 140 kmph, the SP added. A case was booked and efforts were underway to nab the absconding lorry driver.

