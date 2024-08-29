GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three killed, four injured in a road mishap in Mahbubnagar

Published - August 29, 2024 11:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A road accident on National Highway 44 in Bhootpur village in Mahbubnagar district early on Thursday (August 29, 2024) claimed three lives and four others sustained injuries.

The family, resident of Hyderabad’s Meerpet, was en route to Hyderabad from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, when their speeding car rammed into a lorry parked on the highway around 6.30 a.m.

According to Mahbubnagar SP D. Janaki, the lorry driver parked his vehicle on the side allegedly to attend nature’s call. He fled the spot after the accident, leaving his vehicle behind.

As of preliminary investigation, the odometer reading of the car at the time of the accident was reported to be 140 kmph, the SP added. A case was booked and efforts were underway to nab the absconding lorry driver.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.