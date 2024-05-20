ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed during thunderstorm in Vikarabad

Published - May 20, 2024 11:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were killed when lightning struck in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district, Telangana on May 19, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Three people were killed when lightning struck during a thunderstorm in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district, Telangana on Sunday. 

The deceased, 49-year-old Koniti Lakshmappa of Juntupally village and 28-year-old Mangali Srinivas of Bennur village, were working in the field when the lightning struck them. Meanwhile, 60-year-old M. Golla was standing under a tree. “All three succumbed at Tandur Government Hospital,” confirmed the Vikarabad police officials. 

The storm also left behind havoc by uprooting trees and power poles resulting in massive power outages. 

Following a yellow alert, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds prevailed at isolated places in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Medak, and Nagarkurnool in Telangana over the night. 

Rains lash Hyderabad on Saturday evening

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state will continue to experience intermittent light rains and thundershowers with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph till May 23 and a yellow warning has been issued for the same.

