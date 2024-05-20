GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three killed during thunderstorm in Vikarabad

Published - May 20, 2024 11:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Three people were killed when lightning struck in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district, Telangana on May 19, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only.

Three people were killed when lightning struck in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district, Telangana on May 19, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Three people were killed when lightning struck during a thunderstorm in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district, Telangana on Sunday. 

The deceased, 49-year-old Koniti Lakshmappa of Juntupally village and 28-year-old Mangali Srinivas of Bennur village, were working in the field when the lightning struck them. Meanwhile, 60-year-old M. Golla was standing under a tree. “All three succumbed at Tandur Government Hospital,” confirmed the Vikarabad police officials. 

The storm also left behind havoc by uprooting trees and power poles resulting in massive power outages. 

Following a yellow alert, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds prevailed at isolated places in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Medak, and Nagarkurnool in Telangana over the night. 

Rains lash Hyderabad on Saturday evening

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state will continue to experience intermittent light rains and thundershowers with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph till May 23 and a yellow warning has been issued for the same.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.