Three killed as water-tanker-laden tractor overturns in Telangana’s Bichkunda mandal

Three youngsters were killed and two others suffered severe injuries after the water-tanker-laden tractor they were travelling on was caught in a pothole and toppled at Chinna Devada village of Bichkunda mandal in Kamareddy district in the wee hours of Thursday.
The victims, Tukaram (25), Sailu (24) and Shankar (25) from Madnoor and Daginda villages respectively, went to Chinna Devada to attend a marriage from the bridegroom’s side. The wounded are Chakali Sangu and tractor driver G. Maruthi.
According to Bichkunda police, the accident took place around 4.30 a.m. when the victims were returning to the groom’s house after filling the water tanker from a nearby waterbody.
As it was dark, the pothole was not visible. The driver, G. Maruthi from Chinna Devada, bumped the vehicle into a big pothole in the middle of the road. “The left front tyre of the vehicle got stuck in the pothole, as a result he lost control of the tractor and his hands were off from the steering,” police said.
They said that the victims died on the spot as they came under the tractor engine, while the injured are undergoing treatment at Banswada Government Hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath