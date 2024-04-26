ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed as two bikes collide head-on in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district

April 26, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths riding two motorcycles were killed on the spot after the bikes collided head-on at Pothepalli village in Bejjur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district late on Thursday midnight.

Two others riding pillion sustained grievous injuries in the accident, sources said.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh, 28, Vengal Rao, 29, and Narasimha, 19. The victims hailed from separate villages in Bejjur mandal.

The six youths were triple-riding on the two bikes that were involved in the accident. The injured youths were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

