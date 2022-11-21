Three killed as TSRTC bus bound for Bengaluru rams truck

November 21, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Three persons were killed after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus bound for Bengaluru met with an accident on the NH-44 (Hyderabad-Bengaluru) late Sunday hight in Kothakota police limits of Wanaparthy district.

Police identified the victims as Anjaneyulu, 42, the bus driver, Sandeep, 35, cleaner, and Shivanna, 56, a passenger who boarded the bus in Hyderabad.

The air-conditioned service, according to the police, rammed into a loaded truck ahead at around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday near Mummallapalle village of Kothakota mandal, and death was instant for two of them. Another victim breathed his last while undergoing treatment. Fifteen passengers were said to be injured and were being treated at a hospital.

The A/c bus belonged to Miyapur depot, and there were at least 40 persons in it at the time of the accident. The accident also left many vehicles on the highway stranded for long till the police cleared the debris and restored normalcy.

According to Kothakota police, preliminarily, it was observed that the accident was due to “rash and negligent driving” of the TSRTC bus. A case was registered and the police invoked S. 304A (causing death by negligence).