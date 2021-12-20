Three killed as lorry hits motorcycle

Three youths were killed, one of them on the spot, in a road accident that took place at Chegunta mandal headquarters in Medak district on Monday. They were identified as S. Rakesh (20), his cousins S. Pradeep (15) and S Raju (13).

According to the police, when Rakesh was going to college with his brothers on a motorcycle, a lorry coming from a factory hit the vehicle killing Rakesh on the spot. The two others died while being shifted to the hospital. Demanding that the factory management take the responsibility for the accident, the relatives of the deceased held dharna before the factory. Knowing this, MLA M Raghunandan Rao reached the spot and held discussions with the families of the deceased as well as the factory management. They agreed to offer a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh each to the families of three deceased in addition to providing a job. The MLA promised them to offer a double bedroom house. With this the agitation subsided.

Chegunta police registered a case and are investigating. Bodies were handed over to family members after conducting post-mortem.