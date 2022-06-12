Three killed as lorry hits car

(photo in dcx)

Three persons were killed on the spot when a lorry hit a car at Mysamma temple off Mallaram bus stage on Rajiv Rahadari in Chinnakodur mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Tandra Papa Rao (65), his wife Padma (50) and car driver Anjaneyulu. They were from Nerella village of Sircilla district.

The car was hit by a lorry coming on the wrong route with high speed when it was proceeding towards Hyderabad from Karimnagar. Knowing about the accident, police reached the spot and started rescue operations. It became a herculean task for the police to remove the bodies as the car was totally crushed. The bodies were shifted to government hospital for post-mortem. Traffic came to a standstill for a long time due to the accident.

Chinnadkodur police registered a case and are investigating.