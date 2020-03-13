Three killed as bikes collide and were run over by speeding truck

NIZAMABAD

13 March 2020 18:11 IST

The accident happened near Dichpally on NH44

Three persons, Vadde Suman (24) of Vaddi Tanda, Krishnaveni (24), and her mother Rajavva (55), of Kondur were killed on the spot when they were run over by a speeding lorry travelling towards Nagpur at Mentrajpally on National Highway-44 under Dichpally police station limits on Friday.

Freak mishap

The mishap occurred when two motorbikes collided exactly opposite the abandoned Christian Medical College building and the victims fell on the road, and a speeding truck ran over them. The bodies were badly damaged as they came under the wheels of the heavy truck.

Dichpally police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Government General Hospital here for post-mortem.

The truck driver fled the scene leaving behind his vehicle. Police have registered a case.