Three killed as autorickshaw overturns in Nirmal district

20 January 2022 00:57 IST

Identity of victims yet to be ascertained

Three persons, including two women, were killed and three others injured when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling in plunged into a roadside irrigation canal near Bellal village in Kadem mandal of Nirmal district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the autorickshaw overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle and fell into the irrigation canal abutting the main road in the afternoon. Three occupants of the vehicle died on the spot, sources said.

Three injured

Three others, including the driver of the autorickshaw suffered injuries.

The farmers in the nearby agricultural fields rushed to the spot andretrievedthe bodies of the trio from the mangled vehicle.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Nirmal. The autorickshaw was heading to Bellal from Kadem at the time of the accident.

The exact identity of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately.

Different villages

They were in the age group of 50-55 years and hailed from separate villages in Kadem mandal.

The Kadem police inspected the accident site and registered a case.