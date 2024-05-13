Three killed, 2 injured as RTC bus rams mobile tiffin van in Jangaon

In a tragic incident, three members of a family were killed when an RTC bus rammed a mobile tiffin van in Raghunathapalli mandal of the district on Monday.

The collision occurred when a speeding RTC Garuda bus of Warangal Depot, bearing registration number - TS09Z - 8051, rammed a mobile tiffin van near a petrol pump on National Highway 163 in Raghunathpalli.

Three members of a family who were having breakfast succumbed to their injuries. While one person died on the spot, two others died on the way to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Telukapalli Ravinder, 35, his wife Jyothi, 29, and their son Bhavesh, 10. They were going to SRR Thota in Warangal city when they stopped to have breakfast. The bus was going to Hanamkonda.

Additionally, two others - Nunavath Santosh Kumar and Srikanth, who run the tiffin centre, sustained severe injuries and were shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, according to the local police.

Local residents said that unauthorised parking of vehicles like mobile tiffin centres are leading to accidents.

