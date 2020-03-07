Three killed, 16 injured in auto accident in Telangana’s Wanaparthy

Hyderabad

07 March 2020

Three passengers, including two minor boys, were killed, and 16 others suffered injuries when a seven-seater auto-rickshaw went off the road and turned turtle near Rangapur in Wanaparthy district, Telangana, on Friday night.

Chittiamma alias Padmavathi (30) and her nephew Elisha (6) died on the spot, while their relative Bhanuprasad (7) succumbed to injuries at the Government Hospital in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

The accident occurred at around 10.30 p.m., when the victims, hailing from Pebbair, were returning after attending prayers at a church in Erravalli of Jogulamba-Gadwal district.

According to Pebbair SI Raghavender Reddy, as the auto was overloaded, driver Nagaraju made four people sit on the front seat. Subsequently, he lost control of the wheel, and the vehicle turned turtle after going off-road.

“However, Nagaraju is stating that the accident took place when an unidentified vehicle hit his three-wheeler from behind. We have launched a probe to know the exact reason,” he said.