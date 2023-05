May 02, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Three officers of the Indian Police Service in the State were promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police, vide government orders on Tuesday.

Avinash Mohanty, Addl. Commissioner of Police (Admin) in Cyberabad police commissionerate, P. Vishwa Prasad, Addl. CP, Special Branch, and M. Ramesh, Inspector General of Police (Provisioning and Logistics), in the Hyderabad city police, will be retained in their existing posts.