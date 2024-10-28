ADVERTISEMENT

Three Indian Forest Service officers issued transfer orders

Published - October 28, 2024 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The government has issued transfer orders to three officers of the Indian Forest Service on Monday. Chief Conservator of Forests, Jogulamba Circle, N. Kshitija has been transferred to the Scheduled Castes Development department for appointment as Managing Director, Telangana Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Corporation.

Deputy Conservator of Forests V.V.L. Subhadra Devi has been transferred to the Municipal Administration & Urban Development wing for appointment as Additional Commissioner (Urban Biodiversity) wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Divisional Officer, Flying Squad Party, Rajanna Circle of Siddipet district, has been transferred and posted as District Forest Officer, Vikarabad.

