GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three Indian Forest Service officers issued transfer orders

Published - October 28, 2024 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The government has issued transfer orders to three officers of the Indian Forest Service on Monday. Chief Conservator of Forests, Jogulamba Circle, N. Kshitija has been transferred to the Scheduled Castes Development department for appointment as Managing Director, Telangana Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Corporation.

Deputy Conservator of Forests V.V.L. Subhadra Devi has been transferred to the Municipal Administration & Urban Development wing for appointment as Additional Commissioner (Urban Biodiversity) wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Divisional Officer, Flying Squad Party, Rajanna Circle of Siddipet district, has been transferred and posted as District Forest Officer, Vikarabad.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Indian Forest Service

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.