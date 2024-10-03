ADVERTISEMENT

Three, including four-year-old girl, suffer injuries in stray dog attack in Telangana

Updated - October 03, 2024 09:19 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A stray dog went on a biting spree injuring three persons, including a four-year-old girl, in Korapally village of Jammikunta mandal on Thursday (October 3).

According to sources, a stray dog attacked a four-year-old girl who was playing in front of her house in the village. As the panic-stricken girl screamed, the neighbours rushed to her rescue and chased the dog away.

The girl reportedly suffered multiple injuries on her face and hands in the incident. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Warangal.

The same dog went berserk and attacked two more villagers later in the day, causing panic among the villagers.

