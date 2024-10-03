Three, including four-year-old girl, suffer injuries in stray dog attack in Telangana

A stray dog went on a biting spree injuring three persons, including a four-year-old girl, in Korapally village of Jammikunta mandal on Thursday (October 3).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, a stray dog attacked a four-year-old girl who was playing in front of her house in the village. As the panic-stricken girl screamed, the neighbours rushed to her rescue and chased the dog away.

The girl reportedly suffered multiple injuries on her face and hands in the incident. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Warangal.

The same dog went berserk and attacked two more villagers later in the day, causing panic among the villagers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.