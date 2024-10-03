GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three, including four-year-old girl, suffer injuries in stray dog attack in Telangana

Updated - October 03, 2024 09:19 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A stray dog went on a biting spree injuring three persons, including a four-year-old girl, in Korapally village of Jammikunta mandal on Thursday (October 3).

According to sources, a stray dog attacked a four-year-old girl who was playing in front of her house in the village. As the panic-stricken girl screamed, the neighbours rushed to her rescue and chased the dog away.

The girl reportedly suffered multiple injuries on her face and hands in the incident. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Warangal.

The same dog went berserk and attacked two more villagers later in the day, causing panic among the villagers.

Published - October 03, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.