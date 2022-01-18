Three, including caretaker, arrested in Gandhinagar robbery

Gandhinagar police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including the caretaker of the victim, in the robbery case reported at SBI colony last week.

P. Saikumar Goud, an electrician, had entered the house premises under the guise of checking a portion on the first floor for rent, while I. Dinesh Kumar, a CCTV technician, waited at a distance with the motorcycle.

Police said the plan was indeed hatched by K. Raju, the caretaker of the sexagenarian couple.

While Raju pretended showing the portion, he insisted the 65-year-old woman to attend the seeker’s doubts.

Saikumar Goud, police said, snatched the gold ornaments from the woman’s neck, while also causing a small injury on Raju’s hands as per the plan, and fled the scene.

As part of the investigation, police said, it was found that the trio had an elaborate preparation for the crime, such as fixing a fake registration plate, causing injury to its own member, and the circuitous escape plan.

The trio were nabbed after examining several CCTV footage, running recognition tools and, finally the headway was through the fake registration plate. Nine tolas of gold, ₹ 27, 000 cash and other material were recovered from the accused.