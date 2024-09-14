Three, including brother-in-law of victim, arrested for murder of youth staged as suicide

In a dramatic turn of events, the Gachibowli Police cracked a murder case that was initially reported as suicide. Three persons, including the victim’s brother-in-law Gogula Srikanth , 34, Puliashramane Anand, 35 and Ambati Venkatesh, 23 were arrested by the police.

The victim, Maddasani Yashwanth, 25, was found dead in his hostel room in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on September 2. Initially, the incident was believed to be a suicide, but the police, sensing foul play, delved deeper into the case. During the investigation, police identified Gogula Srikanth, the brother-in-law of the deceased, as the prime suspect. It was discovered that Srikanth, driven by financial desperation, had hired two assassins, Anand and Venkatesh, to carry out the murder. The trio made the crime appear as a suicide.

According to the police, Srikanth was running a men’s hostel in partnership at Gachibowli. Yashwanth, after completing his studies, was residing in one of the hostel rooms duly looking for job opportunities.

Srikanth was heavily indebted due to online gambling and saw Yashwanth’s death as a way to gain access to his family’s assets and repay his debts to the tune of ₹4 crore. He hired the two hitmen by paying them ₹10 lakh, disconnected the CCTV power supply and entered Yashwanth’s room while he was asleep. The two men entered the hostel room between 12.45 a.m. - 1.30 a.m. and strangled the victim to death and later hanged his body with a cloth to make it appear like a suicide, the police explained.

