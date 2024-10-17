Three, including 2 students, killed in a road accident in Vikarabad

Three, including two students, were killed in a road accident in Pudur of Vikarabad on Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning. The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Mittakankati Praveen, a farmer, 21-year-old Chilukamarri Naveen Kumar, a degree student and 15-year-old Buddamolla Harshavardhan, a class 10 student, all residents of Medikonda village of Pudur mandal.

According to the police, the accident was reported around 11 a.m. when the trio was travelling towards Parigi on their two-wheeler. “Praveen was riding the bike when the vehicle collided head-on with a RTC bus coming in the opposite direction, near the Pudur Gate,” Vikarabad Superintendent of Police K. Narayana Reddy said. The bus was headed from Parigi to Manneguda of Hyderabad

While two of them died on the spot, Praveen succumbed to injuries while he was being shifted to the hospital. The bodies were sent for postmortem. A case was booked and investigation was initiated.