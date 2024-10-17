GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three, including 2 students, killed in a road accident in Vikarabad

Their bike collided head-on with a RTC bus

Published - October 17, 2024 02:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three, including two students, were killed in a road accident in Pudur of Vikarabad on Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning. The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Mittakankati Praveen, a farmer, 21-year-old Chilukamarri Naveen Kumar, a degree student and 15-year-old Buddamolla Harshavardhan, a class 10 student, all residents of Medikonda village of Pudur mandal.

According to the police, the accident was reported around 11 a.m. when the trio was travelling towards Parigi on their two-wheeler. “Praveen was riding the bike when the vehicle collided head-on with a RTC bus coming in the opposite direction, near the Pudur Gate,” Vikarabad Superintendent of Police K. Narayana Reddy said. The bus was headed from Parigi to Manneguda of Hyderabad

While two of them died on the spot, Praveen succumbed to injuries while he was being shifted to the hospital. The bodies were sent for postmortem. A case was booked and investigation was initiated.

Published - October 17, 2024 02:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.