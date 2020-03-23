Three in fray for MLC election

Three candidates — Kalvakuntla Kavitha of TRS, P. Laxminarayana of the BJP and Vaddepally Subash Reddy of the Indian National Congress — remained in the fray for MLC byelection from Nizamabad local bodies’ constituency with Lokapally Narsing Rao and Tippireddy (Manala) Mohan Reddy who filed as dummy candidates from TRS and Congress respectively withdrawing their nominations on Monday, the last day for the withdrawal.

With this triangular contest persists and polling would be held on April 7 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. A total of 824 voters including MPTC and ZPTC members, municipal councillors and corporators across the integrated old district are expected to cast their votes. The TRS which has two-third of majority has already shifted its representatives to private resorts before the election.