Three ‘illegal’ establishments running under single roof

Three kinds of commercial establishments reportedly ran in the godown-like structure at Bhoiguda that was gutted in the fire accident of Wednesday, taking with it 11 precious lives.

Major portion of the tin-roofed structure housed a huge scrap yard, while the remaining space was used for a timber polishing unit, and an electrical workshop, apart from living quarters for the workers. The building, which had been a vehicle repair garage in its heyday, was converted about 15 years ago, report locals.

No trade licence

Neither of the establishments reportedly had permission to function from the premises as they did not have trade licence issued by the GHMC. It is doubtful whether the structure is legally permissible because it had gigantic tin sheets raised atop the load bearing walls, giving it the appearance of a huge warehouse.

The residential area where the accident happened houses quite a few timber depots, besides some workshops, and it has been long standing demand from the residents to shift them to outside the locality.

“Had the fire spread to the timber yards and from there to the houses, the result would have been disastrous,” says a resident.

Though GHMC officials are aware of the demand, they hide behind the pretext of their existence there for a long time. The godowns have existed in the locality for about 40 to 50 years now, and hence, they cannot be booked under zonal regulations, they say.

“A large number of timber depots here have been demolished giving way to residential complexes. The remaining too will go eventually,” an official said.

None of the officials concerned with the issue of trade licences or Town Planning could be contacted for their version.