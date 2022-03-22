Three held

Hyderabad police on Tuesday apprehended three persons for procuring, transporting and selling banned tobacco products.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao laid a trap near Bollaram Bazar and apprehended Manak Kumavat, Prakash Kumawath and Sohanlal, all natives of Rajasthan, while they were transporting the gutka in two auto trolleies to city from Bidar in Karnataka. The team seized banned products worth ₹5,36,930, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Radha Kishan Rao said.

He said that the accused along with seized material were handed over to Bollaram police for further investigation.