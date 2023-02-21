ADVERTISEMENT

Three held with ganja

February 21, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Teams of LB Nagar nabbed three men who were allegedly found in possession of three kg of marijuana. They were found transporting the contraband from Araku in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad. 

The accused were identified as Bade Balakrishna, 25, Vasupula Sai Chaitanya, 22, and Palellu Nithin, 20, said the police, adding that two more men, Kiran and Baba, were reportedly absconding. The trio, along with the seized property, were handed over to the Saroor Nagar police for further investigation. 

