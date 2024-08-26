ADVERTISEMENT

Three held with 8.5 kilograms of Amphetamine

Published - August 26, 2024 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three men were found in possession of 8.5 kilograms of the stimulant Amphetamine by the Hyderabad’s Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), along with the Bowenpally police. 

Commissioner of Hyderabad Police K. Sreenivasa Reddy said that Kunchala Nagaraju, 34, along with Ashagouni Vinod Kumar Goud, 32, and Kunti Srisailam, 42, were nabbed from Bowenpally’s Dairy Farm road. Nagaraju was handed over the drugs, in three packets, by Gosukonda Anji Reddy, a native of Gummadidala, Sangareddy, who was arrested earlier this year in a narcotics case. “Anji Reddy, a known acquaintance of Nagaraju, entrusted him with the contraband in the month of June. Being aware of Anji’s clandestine drug operation, Nagaraju hatched a plan to sell the contraband himself to make quick money after his arrest,” explained the official. 

Nagaraju convinced two associates, Ashagouni Vinod Kumar Goud and Kunti Srisailam, to join him in this venture. On August 25, the trio loaded 8.5 kilograms of Amphetamine into their car and were crossing the Dairy Farm road stretch when the police nabbed them. 

