Three held with 130 kg of ganja near Diamond Point

January 10, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South East) and Bowenpally police, based on a tip-off, nabbed three drug peddlers and seized from them 130 kg ganja, which they were allegedly smuggling to Medchal from Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh.

The accused were identified as Jai Singh Bhati, 44, a fast-food joint owner, Rup Chand Kachawa, 27, a provision storekeeper, and Prem Kumar Parmar, 35, a local businessman, all hailing from Rajasthan, and presently residing in Jeedimetla.

According to the police, Jai Singh and Prem Kumar were business partners who ran a donkey farm in Medchal.

After suffering losses, the trio, including Rup Chand, on coming to know about the demand for ganja in the city through other accused Mangilal and Dharmendra, ventured into the business of smuggling ganja.

Through their contacts, they got in touch with a supplier named Ranjan in Rajamahendravaram. The three partners pooled about ₹6 lakh as investment to procure the contraband.

Reportedly, with the help of accused Mangilal and Dharmendra, the trio purchased 67 packets of ganja, each weighing about 2 kg for ₹5.20 lakh on January 6.

Sharing a commission of ₹40,000 each for the guides, the plan was to sell ganja at ₹1,500 per 100 grams. The trio was however caught red-handedly with the contraband near Diamond Point.

Main suppliers Ranjan, and the other accused -- Mangilal and Dharmendra -- are yet to be arrested.