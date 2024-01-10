GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held with 130 kg of ganja near Diamond Point

January 10, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South East) and Bowenpally police, based on a tip-off, nabbed three drug peddlers and seized from them 130 kg ganja, which they were allegedly smuggling to Medchal from Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh.

The accused were identified as Jai Singh Bhati, 44, a fast-food joint owner, Rup Chand Kachawa, 27, a provision storekeeper, and Prem Kumar Parmar, 35, a local businessman, all hailing from Rajasthan, and presently residing in Jeedimetla.

According to the police, Jai Singh and Prem Kumar were business partners who ran a donkey farm in Medchal.

After suffering losses, the trio, including Rup Chand, on coming to know about the demand for ganja in the city through other accused Mangilal and Dharmendra, ventured into the business of smuggling ganja.

Through their contacts, they got in touch with a supplier named Ranjan in Rajamahendravaram. The three partners pooled about ₹6 lakh as investment to procure the contraband.

Reportedly, with the help of accused Mangilal and Dharmendra, the trio purchased 67 packets of ganja, each weighing about 2 kg for ₹5.20 lakh on January 6.

Sharing a commission of ₹40,000 each for the guides, the plan was to sell ganja at ₹1,500 per 100 grams. The trio was however caught red-handedly with the contraband near Diamond Point.

Main suppliers Ranjan, and the other accused -- Mangilal and Dharmendra -- are yet to be arrested.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.