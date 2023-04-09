ADVERTISEMENT

Three held with 120 kilos of marijuana

April 09, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three inter-State drug peddlers were caught in possession of 120 kilos of marijuana by RC Puram police and Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Madhapur. 

The gang was nabbed while they were transporting the contraband from Malkangiri, Odisha, to Hyderabad. Apart from the drugs, the officials also seized two cars, one bike and four mobiles from them. 

While the main supplier, Deepakar, a native and resident of Malkangiri, is absconding, the three men caught by the teams were identified as Pritham Ray, 22, Bidyut Ray, 24, and the receiver of drugs in Sangareddy, Rajesh Gain, 29, said the police. 

“All three of them are natives of Malkangiri. Rajesh resides near Pati village and works as a daily wage labour. He is addicted to ganja and often gets them through Deepakar and Pritham, which he also sells to customers locally. Based on a tip-off, the trio were nabbed from Kolluru on Saturday morning,” said the police. 

