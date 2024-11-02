ADVERTISEMENT

Three held while transporting 2.59 litres of hashish oil from Odisha to Hyderabad

Published - November 02, 2024 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were arrested while transporting 2.59 litres of hashish oil worth ₹12.95 lakh from Odisha to Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a tip-off, the Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) along with Balanagar police arrested Sabavath Suman, 25, Ramavath Lalu, 38 and Kethavath Vijay Kumar, 32, at Shobhana bus stand in Balanagar. Efforts are still underway to nab the supplier Kiran, a resident of Jalaput town in Odisha.

Investigation revealed that while Suman was previously booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Golugonda police of Andhra Pradesh in 2021. Vijay also had a criminal history with cases in Jangaon and Odisha in 2022 and 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Suman met Kiran during his stint in the Visakhapatnam Central Jail in 2021 where they planned to peddle ganja after their release. As per plan, Suman asked his friend Vijay to look for customers for dry ganja and hashish oil, and Kiran to arrange hashish oil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Explaining the plan, Balanagar DCP K. Suresh Kumar, said, “On October 27, Suman and Ramavath Lalu started from Polepally village in Devarakonda on a two-wheeler to reach Paderu in Andhra Pradesh, where Kiran also arrived with 2.59 litres of hasish oil. On October 31, the duo reached Shobhana bus stand to look for customers in Balanagar and Sanathnagar, where they met Vijay.”

Alongside the hashish oil, the police also seized a two-wheeler and three mobile phones which will be analysed as part of further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US