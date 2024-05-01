Three held in land fraud case

May 01, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad police arrested a gang of three persons for cheating a realtor to the tune of ₹3.13 crore in the guise of validation of land documents.

The accused, Patti Srikantha Rao, 54, Patti Premalatha, 38, and Darshanam Shivaraj, 45, were nabbed following a complaint from Chilakala Srinivasa Rao, said the police.

Srinivas Rao, the owner of Surya Developers, alleged that he was duped of ₹3.13 crore by Srikantha Rao, his wife Premalatha, and Darshanam Shivaraj. He claimed that the accused promised to facilitate the development of 30 plots in Narsingi village and took money from him.

“Their plan involved convincing Mr. Srinivas Rao that the plots were allotted in 1982 for the establishment of poultry farms. They assured him that after a lock-in period of 10 years, the plots could be developed into residential plots. They further claimed to have obtained No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for some of the plots, with pending NOCs for others, presenting themselves as the rightful owners,” explained the officials.

However, the accused failed to fulfil their end of the agreement by neglecting to register the properties as promised. When confronted by Mr. Rao to return the amount, the accused issued two cheques, both of which were subsequently dishonoured due to insufficient funds.