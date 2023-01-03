Three held, hash oil, petroleum ether seized 

January 03, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Chikkadpally police along with Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing arrested a drug supplier and his three peddlers and seized hash oil and petroleum ether, an inhalant drug, from their alleged possession.

In all, the police recovered hash oil packed in 60 bottles of five grams each and 400 litres of petroleum ether.

Police said accused N. Praveen Kumar, from Quthbullapur, had been supplying hash oil to some 15 peddlers in the city, and others in Benagaluru. He reportedly has network with ganja cultivators in Alagam village of G. Madugula mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. And the petroleum ether, an inhalant drug used in the process, was procured from chemical traders in Kukatpally for transport to interior ganja cultivating places in the Agency areas of ASR district.

The police nabbed him while he was selling some 300 grams of hash oil to his peddlers P. Mohan Yadav, P. Kalyan and B. Suresh.

A case was registered for further probe.