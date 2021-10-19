Three held for threatening Public Prosecutors, witnesses

They were contacted by an accused in murder case to get acquittal by threats

Three persons accused of threatening Public Prosecutors and witnesses in the trial of Dr Chigurupati Jayaram’s murder case were arrested by the Jubilee Hills police and Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force (West Zone) team on Monday.

The three accused are Mohd Akber Ali (35), who is a male nurse at Chanchalguda Jail, Kurapati Mangaiah Gupta (58), real estate and aqua trading businessman, and Kattula Srinivas (38),a civil contractor.

The main accused Rakesh Reddy was involved in the murder case and has been lodged in the Chanchalguda Central jail from February 21, 2019. “The accused Rakesh Reddy, with an intent to get acquitted from the case, hatched a plan to threaten the Government Public Prosecutors and witnesses,” said City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

Rakesh Reddy induced the accused Akber and two others by offering huge amounts to cooperate with him. They agreed to the deal. As per Rakesh’s plan, Akber, Mangaiah, and Srinivas forwarded some written letters containing life-threating messages to the Special Public Prosecutors and witness, said the police.

Jubilee Hills police registered cases based on the complaint from Special Public Prosecutor. Based on information, the police under the supervision of West Zone DCP AR Srinivas, and Task Force DCP Radha Kishan Rao have formed a team and apprehended the three accused on Monday. They were produced before Court for judicial remand. The police have seized five hand-written letters, phones, from them.