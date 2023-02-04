ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for theft, stolen vehicles recovered

February 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Shamshabad, along with Shankarpally police, nabbed a gang of three involved in the theft of three tractors and one motorcycle, all worth ₹25 lakh. The stolen vehicles were recovered from them. 

The accused were identified as Mujahid Mohammed Sayyed, Jameer Dilavar Shaik, and Jamedar Shyam, said the police. “The arrests were made following a complaint from businessman Chakali Paandu, who claimed the tractors which were parked near his residence were stolen. It was revealed during the investigation that the trio had met while they were serving prison term and planned to steal and sell automobiles,” said R. Jagadeeshwar Reddy, DCP of Rajendra Nagar Zone.

