Three held for theft at railway station in Hyderabad

March 01, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The railway police have arrested three women in connection with theft cases at Lingampally railway station and seized stolen items worth ₹5 lakh from their possession. Officials said the women were identified as Renuka Jadhav (37), Anu Deva Jadhav (38) and Sitabai Shavarappa Gaikwad (49) all from Maharashtra. “They were involved in theft cases reported at Lingampally Railway Station. They would target and steal either ornaments or luggage of fellow passengers while they were boarding the trains. We recovered a total of 78 grams of gold worth about ₹5 lakh from them,” said the officials.

