Three held for smuggling tobacco products, foreign cigarettes

Three persons, who were procuring and selling noxious banned tobacco products and smuggled foreign cigarettes, were arrested by Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South zone) team here on Wednesday.

The accused are Mohammed Muqaddin (21), a Kirana shop owner from Bahadurpura, Imran Ahmed (36) of YAS General Store from Khaja Nagar, Attapur, and Mohammed Waseem (45), a businessman from Hakimpet. Two others, Yadhav and Kishore from Bidar in Karnataka, are still at large.

According to inspector S. Raghavendra, police seized tobacco products and foreign cigarettes worth ₹12 lakh from the accused.

The trio along with the seized material were handed over to Bahadurpura police for further investigation.


