Three held for smuggling gold

March 01, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau,Naveen Kumar _11874

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rajendranagar, along with Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), arrested three persons and seized six gold biscuits weighing about 700 grams from them.

Police said that the accused were identified as Syed Moiz Pasha, 37, a travel agent who is the kingpin, transporter Sameer Khan, 31, and the receiver, Mohd Arshad, 41.

Officials also seized 13 passports and two receipts of sold out gold.

“Pasha is a travel agent who arranges tourist visa for locals to send them to Dubai and uses them to smuggle gold for him. On a tip-off about his racket, SOT and Customs officials nabbed him for selling imported and smuggled gold biscuits. Upon inquiry, he revealed that during February second week, he had sent Khan to Dubai on a tourist visa to smuggle gold. Khan returned with six gold biscuits on Tuesday. He also said that he had smuggled the gold five times earlier, which were sold to Arshad of Masood Jewellery,” explained the DCP of SOT M.A. Rasheed.

