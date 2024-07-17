ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for shooting an Instagram reel inside police station

Published - July 17, 2024 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bandlaguda police arrested three men for filming an Instagram reel inside a police station. The men came to meet their friend who was arrested for kidnapping a girl. The trio shot a video of them talking to him and added a Bollywood song before sharing it on their Instagram account.

Police said that the trio, identified as Syed Muniruddin Bubashir, Shaik Suleman and Mubarak Bin Abdad, were arrested and put in the same holding cell as their friend, Dastagir. They were booked under Sections 329(4), 324 (4) r/w 3 (5) of the BNS.

“We arrested Dastagir in a kidnap case and rescued the woman. While he was put in the holding cell on judicial remand, his friends came to meet him at the station. They secretly filmed a video and put it on social media,” said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US