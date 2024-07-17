GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held for shooting an Instagram reel inside police station

Published - July 17, 2024 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bandlaguda police arrested three men for filming an Instagram reel inside a police station. The men came to meet their friend who was arrested for kidnapping a girl. The trio shot a video of them talking to him and added a Bollywood song before sharing it on their Instagram account.

Police said that the trio, identified as Syed Muniruddin Bubashir, Shaik Suleman and Mubarak Bin Abdad, were arrested and put in the same holding cell as their friend, Dastagir. They were booked under Sections 329(4), 324 (4) r/w 3 (5) of the BNS.

“We arrested Dastagir in a kidnap case and rescued the woman. While he was put in the holding cell on judicial remand, his friends came to meet him at the station. They secretly filmed a video and put it on social media,” said the police.

