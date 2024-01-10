Three held for selling ganja laced chocolates to school students in Cyberabad

January 10, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Kothur police of Cyberabad seized eight kilograms of chocolates laced with marijuana from a general store on Tuesday night. Officials said that their consumers were daily wage labourers and class X students of a nearby government school.

Officials said that the accused men, identified as Beerendra Behera, Somanath Behera and Suraj Mani Sahoo, all natives of Odisha, were selling the contraband from a general store located close to the Kothur police station.

“They were selling it in chocolate packets of gold and yellow colour. The drugs were outsourced from Odisha,” said the Inspector of Kothur police, V. Narasimha Rao. Officials seized eight kilograms of the contraband from the trio and further probe is on.

