GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held for selling ganja laced chocolates to school students in Cyberabad

January 10, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kothur police of Cyberabad seized eight kilograms of chocolates laced with marijuana from a general store on Tuesday night. Officials said that their consumers were daily wage labourers and class X students of a nearby government school.

 Officials said that the accused men, identified as Beerendra Behera, Somanath Behera and Suraj Mani Sahoo, all natives of Odisha, were selling the contraband from a general store located close to the Kothur police station.

“They were selling it in chocolate packets of gold and yellow colour. The drugs were outsourced from Odisha,” said the Inspector of Kothur police, V. Narasimha Rao. Officials seized eight kilograms of the contraband from the trio and further probe is on. 

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.